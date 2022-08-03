AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
ANL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
EPCL 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
FCCL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.42%)
FLYNG 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.45%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.21%)
OGDC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.87%)
PAEL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.7%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.73%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.83%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.1%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.99%)
TPLP 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.37%)
TREET 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.74%)
TRG 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
UNITY 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.05%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 90.3 (2.27%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 305.8 (2.08%)
KSE100 41,077 Increased By 885.8 (2.2%)
KSE30 15,575 Increased By 326.7 (2.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Heatwaves increasing in India but related deaths fall

Reuters Updated August 3, 2022 03:40pm

NEW DELHI: Temperatures during India’s monsoon season have risen this century and the country could see more frequent heatwaves in future, the government said on Wednesday, but it added heat-related deaths have fallen in recent years.

India suffered its hottest March in more than a century this year and temperatures were unusually high in April and May too, mainly blamed on climate change.

The government says heatwaves are common mainly between April and June.

“The average temperature during the monsoon season is found to be rising in the last two decades,” India’s science and technology and earth sciences minister, Jitendra Singh, told parliament.

India’s monsoon rains forecast to be average in August, September

“The warming of the tropical Indian Ocean and more frequent El Nino events in future may lead to more frequent and long-lasting heatwaves over India.”

El Nino is characterised by a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific.

It causes heavy rains and floods in South America and scorching weather in Asia and even east Africa.

Singh said India’s mean temperature during the June-September monsoon season rose to nearly 28.4 degrees Celsius (83.1°F) last year from less than 28 degrees Celsius in 2001.

Heatwave deaths, however, have come down in recent years, according to data provided by Singh to lawmakers that cited newspaper reports.

For this year through July, India recorded 24 such fatalities, versus none for the whole of last year, and 25 in 2020.

That compares with a multi-year high of 505 deaths in 2019.

The minister did not say why there have been fewer fatalities in recent years, but a government official earlier told Reuters that most Indian states now have plans ready to alter office and school timings as well as working hours for labourers to avoid the hottest time of day, in a bid to reduce exposure.

The World Health Organization says that from 1998-2017, more than 166,000 people died due to heatwaves globally.

It says that between 2030 and 2050, climate change is expected to cause about 250,000 additional deaths per year from malnutrition, malaria, diarrhoea and heat stress.

India heatwaves India’s monsoon season

Comments

1000 characters

Heatwaves increasing in India but related deaths fall

Intra-day update: Stocks get boost, KSE-100 up nearly 850 points

Pakistan reaffirms ‘One-China’ policy, expresses concern over evolving situation in Taiwan

Bangladesh seeking $2bn from World Bank, ADB: report

Oil flat to weaker ahead of OPEC+ meeting

FM Bilawal to visit Cambodia to attend ASEAN Regional Forum

At least 2 police personnel killed in Karachi hand grenade blast

SBP penalises 3 banks Rs131mn over CDD/KYC, operational violations

Cabinet yet to approve hike in gas rates

Business entities incorporated abroad: SBP introduces two separate categories of forex, PKR accounts

Over Rs129bn PHL loans: MoF asks PD to engage lenders for rescheduling

Read more stories