AGL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
ANL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.64%)
AVN 78.32 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.45%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
EFERT 79.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.43%)
EPCL 68.95 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.85%)
FCCL 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (5.96%)
FFL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.1%)
FLYNG 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.93%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.52%)
GGL 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.73%)
GTECH 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.86%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.74%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.77%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.87%)
MLCF 26.26 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (6.32%)
OGDC 81.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
PAEL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.77%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.36%)
PRL 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.97%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.48%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.84%)
TPLP 19.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.26%)
TREET 25.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.06%)
TRG 93.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.42%)
UNITY 19.57 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.82%)
WAVES 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.45%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,069 Increased By 90.7 (2.28%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 315.1 (2.14%)
KSE100 41,094 Increased By 902.1 (2.24%)
KSE30 15,597 Increased By 348.8 (2.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP penalises 3 banks Rs131mn over CDD/KYC, operational violations

  • JS Bank Limited slapped with biggest penalty of Rs85.148 million
BR Web Desk Updated August 3, 2022 12:01pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has imposed penalties of Rs131.42 million on three major banks for violating various regulatory laws during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Among these banks, JS Bank Limited was slapped with the biggest penalty of Rs85.148 million in the latest action for violating regulatory instructions pertaining to CDD/KYC (Know Your Customer/Customer Due Diligence), asset quality, FX (foreign exchange) and general banking operations.

In addition, the central bank advised JS to strengthen its controls/processes in the identified areas.

SBP fines four banks Rs 108mn over AML, operational violations

Habib Bank Limited (HBL) was penalised to the tune of Rs9.035 million. The bank was found to be in violation of rules pertaining to CDD/KYC, said the central bank.

The Bank of Punjab was the third on the list, and was fined Rs17.242 million for violating regulatory instructions pertaining to asset quality and CDD/KYC, and has been advised “to strengthen its controls/ processes in the identified areas”.

“These actions are based on deficiencies in the compliance of regulatory instructions and does not constitute a comment on the financial Soundness of the entities,” added the SBP.

JS Bank SBP State Bank of Pakistan bank of punjab Habib Bank fines impose penalty penalty

Comments

1000 characters

SBP penalises 3 banks Rs131mn over CDD/KYC, operational violations

Cabinet yet to approve hike in gas rates

July exports down 24pc to $2.219bn MoM

Over Rs129bn PHL loans: MoF asks PD to engage lenders for rescheduling

Business entities incorporated abroad: SBP introduces two separate categories of forex, PKR accounts

Pakistan reaffirms ‘One-China’ policy, expresses concern over evolving situation in Taiwan

Plea seeking FCA mechanism review rejected by Nepra

Bangladesh seeking $2bn from World Bank, ADB: report

Oil flat to weaker ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Miftah meets small traders: Govt likely to review ‘fixed tax’ imposition decision

IMF official says country has met final pre-requisite

Read more stories