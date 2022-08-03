AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
Pakistan

Imran now a ‘certified liar’: PM

APP Updated August 3, 2022 04:55am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had yet again proved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan as a ‘certified liar’ over submitting false affidavits.

“The ECP verdict on PTI foreign funding case charge sheets Imran Niazi for violating the Constitution, submitting false affidavits, and accepting foreign money,” the prime minister said in a tweet after the ECP announced the verdict this morning.

Foreign funding case: PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict

“Proven yet again that he is a certified liar,” he added and urged the nation to ponder over the implications of Imran Khan’s politics funded by the foreigners.

The ECP, in a unanimous verdict, ruled that the PTI received the prohibited funding and issued a notice to the party asking as to why the funds should not be confiscated. A three-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja announced the verdict in a case filed by PTI’s founding member Akbar S. Babar which remained pending since November 14, 2014.

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister PTI Imran Khan ECP PMLN foreign funding case ECP verdict

