Miftah meets small traders: Govt likely to review ‘fixed tax’ imposition decision

Zaheer Abbasi Updated August 3, 2022 04:55am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Tuesday, assured the Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry (CSTSI) about a review of the decision with respect to fixed tax on electricity bills.

An official said that the traders have been assured about the review by the finance minister during the meeting with them on second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The government team led by the finance minister and Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry and other senior officers held meeting with various organisations of traders and Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry on Monday and Tuesday on the issue of fixed tax on electricity bills.

As part of the meetings, on Tuesday, Ismail met with a delegation of Mardan CSTSI headed by its President Muhammad Fayyaz Khan and President Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajraan Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Sharafat Ali Mubarak.

President Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajraan KP and President Mardan CSTI informed the finance minister regarding the issues being faced by the Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry especially related to the imposition of fixed tax on electricity bills, property taxes, and sales tax.

Refunds, ‘fixed tax’ on power bills: Miftah tries to soothe small traders’ concerns

The finance minister was urged to resolve these issues at the earliest time possible.

The finance minister acknowledged the contribution of this sector and assured them that their concerns would be addressed and informed the delegation that reviews are being carried out for resolving the aforementioned issues.

Talking to Business Recorder, traders have termed the government’s decision of imposing a fixed tax of Rs3,000 on electricity bills as “unfair” and stated that they would protest against it if the government did not withdraw this tax. They said that the government had announced that this tax would be levied on those traders whose monthly electricity bill would be Rs30,000 but claimed that the fixed tax has been imposed on the electricity bills of all traders even those whose electricity bills have been much lower compared to the benchmark stated by the finance minister.

