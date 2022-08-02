AGL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
Refunds, ‘fixed tax’ on power bills: Miftah tries to soothe small traders’ concerns

Recorder Report Updated August 2, 2022 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry (CSTSI) has informed Finance Minister Miftah Ismail of the problems being faced by them especially related to ‘fixed tax’ as well as refunds and imposition of new tax on electricity bills.

Finance Minister Ismail, Monday, held a series of meetings with traders’ associations as well as with a delegation of CSTSI led by group leader Zafar Iqbal on Monday on the issue of sales tax on electricity bills.

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Rana Ehsan Afzal, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy Bial Azhar Kayani, chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

Iqbal highlighted the contribution and significance of the Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry in the economy of the country and informed the finance minister about the various problems being faced by them especially related to sales tax and refunds and imposition of tax on electricity bills.

Electricity bills: Business community rejects collection of ‘fixed-tax’

The finance minister acknowledged the contribution of this sector in the economy and tried to allay the apprehensions of the traders on the imposition of sales tax on electricity bills. He further directed the relevant authorities to undertake the required actions to resolve the issues of small traders at the earliest time possible.

Chambers of Small Traders and Small Industry representatives included Shahid Ghafoor Paracha from Rawalpindi CSTSI, Muhammad Shafique Anjum, President Faisalabad CSTSI, Muhammad Altaf Memon, President Hyderabad CSTSI, Ehsanullah Bacha, President Mardan CSTSI, Sheikh Asif Idrees, President Rawalpindi CSTSI, etc.

finance minister FBR Miftah Ismail electricity bills Refunds fixed tax CSTSI

