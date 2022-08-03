Bilawal to visit Denmark this month

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Denmark in the second week of current month aimed at improving bilateral relations between the two countries.

Official sources told Business Recorder that Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in the process of preparing for the visit, covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with a focus on existing as well as new areas of cooperation.

According to sources, Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested all the concerned Ministries for a concise updated input (talking points) on the existing areas of cooperation as well as new proposals and status of pending MoUs/agreements be sent to it by August 8, 2022.

