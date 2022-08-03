Sindh approves formation of SEECA

KARACHI: Sindh Cabinet has approved the establishment of Sindh Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (SEECA). This was informed by the Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday while addressing a meeting of Sindh Energy Department officers here.

Sheikh said this body will work on the pattern of National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (NEECA) to implement the NEECA Act in Sindh. Sheikh directed the officers to use their full potential to fulfil the objectives of establishing SEECA.

To avoid wastage of energy and to keep its production cost under control, saving energy and optimizing the efficiency of energy supply equipment is as important as generating energy, he said adding is very difficult to reduce the cost of energy production under the current circumstances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022