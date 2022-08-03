Leaders of PDM, ruling coalition meet: Bodies formed to draft measures against PTI following ECP verdict

ISLAMABAD: The joint meeting of ruling coalition partners and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Tuesday constituted legal and political committees to draft recommendations for undertaking measures against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) in light of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict on prohibited funding case.

A joint meeting of the ruling alliance and PDM, held at the PM House, was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to exchange views on the prevailing political situation, the ECP verdict on PTI’s prohibited funding case, economic crisis, flood situation and other important issues.

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, PDM president and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and leaders from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Awami National Party (ANP), Balochistan National Party (BNP) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) also attended the meeting.

The leaders discussed the verdict of the ECP and its implications, and also constituted two separate committees – legal and political – to draft recommendations in light of the verdict. Sources said that after finalization of the recommendations, these will be approved from the federal cabinet to implement the ECP verdict.

As the leaders will again gather for a joint meeting today (Wednesday), the sources added that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah is expected to brief them on the possible measures in light of the ECP verdict.

They said that today’s will also exchange views on the economic challenges and the possible relief measures for the people.

The Tuesday’s meeting also discussed Punjab’s situation, besides exchanging views on fielding joint candidates in the by-elections on the vacant National Assembly seats following resignations of the PTI members.

According to a statement, the meeting also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of six officers including Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali in the helicopter crash during the relief and rescue operation in the flood hit areas. The participants offered Fateha for the deported souls and expressed condolences with the bereaved families.

It further stated the meeting also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the helicopter crash, adding that the sons of the soil have achieved the great status of martyrdom, on which the entire nation pays homage to them.

