AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
ANL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.22%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.4%)
EPCL 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.64%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
GGL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GTECH 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.92%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.74%)
MLCF 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
TPLP 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TREET 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 91.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
UNITY 18.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
WAVES 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 3,954 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.42%)
BR30 14,473 Decreased By -146 (-1%)
KSE100 40,076 Decreased By -74.4 (-0.19%)
KSE30 15,190 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.28%)
Markets

Most Gulf markets end higher

Reuters Updated August 2, 2022

DUBAI: Most Gulf stock markets ended higher on Monday, helped by strong earnings momentum, although the region remains exposed to pressure from falling energy prices and deteriorating global economic conditions.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 1.2%, buoyed by a 0.8% rise in Retal Urban Development Co and a 1.7% gain in Mouwasat Medical Services.

Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco on Monday signed an equity purchase agreement to acquire Valvoline Inc’s unit that makes lubricants, coolants among other things for $2.65 billion. Aramco shares closed flat.

The kingdom’s gross domestic product rose by 11.8% in the second quarter compared with the same period in 2021, according to initial government estimates on Sunday, as the world’s top oil exporter benefited from higher energy prices.

The Saudi stock market climbed thanks to the positive mood among investors as local economic growth continues to see strong performances, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

Dubai’s main share index added 1.2%, led by a 2.2% jump in top lender Emirates NBD.

In Abu Dhabi, shares advanced 1.2%, boosted by a 1.8% rise in e&, formerly known as Emirates Telecommunications, as the telecoms firm is scheduled to report its first-half earnings.

