Pakistan Army, PLA relationship to contribute towards safeguarding 'collective interests': COAS

  • Ambassador Rong says recent meeting of the China-Pakistan Joint Committee of Cooperation set up an important platform for military collaboration
BR Web Desk Updated August 1, 2022 06:15pm

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that the relationship between China's Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) and the Pakistan Army will continue to contribute to safeguarding the collective interests of the two countries, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the 95th Anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Peoples’ Liberation Army at GHQ in Rawalpindi, the Army Chief said the Pak-China relationship was "unique and robust" and has proven its resilience in the face of challenges.

In his address, COAS Bajwa also highlighted various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two countries militaries. He further said that PLA and Pakistan Army are "brothers in arms." f COAS Bajwa lauded PLA's role in China's defense, security, and nation-building.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, thanked the COAS Bajwa for hosting the reception on the eve of PLA’s anniversary.

He said that China and Pakistan were “iron brothers, all-weather friends, and strategic partners”.

The Chinese Ambassador further said that the recent meeting of the China-Pakistan Joint Committee of Cooperation held in China set up an important platform for military collaboration which would serve effectively for military-to-military relations between the two countries.

