AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
ANL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.22%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.4%)
EPCL 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.64%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
GGL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GTECH 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.92%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.74%)
MLCF 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
TPLP 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TREET 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 91.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
UNITY 18.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
WAVES 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 3,954 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.42%)
BR30 14,473 Decreased By -146 (-1%)
KSE100 40,076 Decreased By -74.4 (-0.19%)
KSE30 15,190 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s monsoon rains forecast to be average in August, September

Reuters Updated August 1, 2022 05:50pm

NEW DELHI: India is likely to receive an average amount of rain in August and September, the weather office said on Monday, pointing to overall good crop yields in Asia’s third biggest economy that relies on farming to boost growth and generate jobs.

The state-run India Meteorological Department defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 89 cm (34 inches) for the four-month season beginning in June.

Rain, thunderstorms likely to continue as PMD warns of urban flooding

But some rice-growing states in India’s east may receive below average monsoon rains, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the IMD, told a virtual news conference.

India rains monsoon rains India Meteorological Department

Comments

1000 characters

India’s monsoon rains forecast to be average in August, September

Inflation in Pakistan hits 24.9% in July, a 14-year high

Rupee's recovery continues, gains marginally to close at 238.84

Balochistan floods: PM orders disbursement of financial assistance

Oil tumbles after weak factory data sparks demand concerns

Pakistan’s fintech OneLoad secures $11mn in funding: Systems Limited

Chaudhry Shujaat hints at amending party constitution to regain control

Mixed session observed at PSX, KSE-100 falls 0.19%

Pakistan Army, PLA relationship to contribute towards safeguarding 'collective interests': COAS

Pak Suzuki increases car prices by up to Rs661,000

Bankrupt Sri Lanka seeks urgent help to feed children

Read more stories