Intra-day update: Rupee hovers near 240 against dollar

  • Market expects local currency to stabilise at current level
Recorder Report Updated August 1, 2022 02:30pm

Pakistan’s rupee fell to Rs239.95 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Monday, as pressure on the currency seemed to have reduced over expectations of a lower import bill in July.

At around 12:40pm, the rupee was being traded at 239.95 in intra-day trading.

On Friday, the local currency had ticked up marginally and broke a 10-session depreciation run to close at Rs239.37.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Pak-Kuwait Investment Company Head of Research Samiullah Tariq said the rupee’s value has largely stabilised against the US dollar.

Rupee ends 10-session depreciation run, closes at 239.37

“If you take a look, the rate at which banks are retiring LCs to importers is hovering between Rs236 to Rs242 and the rupee is now approaching the upper price mark,” he said.

“Hence we can conclude that the local currency is stabilising”.

While Tariq saw no appreciation in the rupee in the short term, he predicted approval of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board for the next tranche worth $1.2 billion and the subsequent receipt by Pakistan “will surely improve sentiment in the currency market”.

In the 10 trading sessions between July 15 to July 28, the local currency lost Rs30.14 against the greenback to hit an all-time low of Rs239.94 in view of political turbulence in the country.

The depreciation run came despite the IMF team reaching a staff-level agreement (SLA) with Pakistan authorities for the conclusion of the combined seventh and eighth reviews of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) on July 14.

However, the decline in country’s total foreign exchange reserves have raised concerns over Pakistan’s ability to meet its dollar needs.

Forex reserves dip by $827m

This is an intra-day update

