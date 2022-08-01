AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
Rupee's recovery continues, gains marginally to close at 238.84

  • Appreciates 0.22% in inter-bank market on Monday
Recorder Report Updated August 1, 2022 04:40pm

Pakistan's rupee sustained its momentum on Monday, recovering marginally against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as pressure due to heavy import payments seemed to have subsided.

Moreover, some clarity on economic and political front also drove recovery of the local currency.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed the day Re0.53 or 0.22% higher at Rs238.84 against the US dollar.

On Friday, the local currency had ticked up marginally and broke a 10-session depreciation run to close at Rs239.37.

Speaking to Business Recorder, Pak-Kuwait Investment Company Head of Research Samiullah Tariq said the rupee’s value has largely stabilised against the US dollar.

Rupee ends 10-session depreciation run, closes at 239.37

“If you take a look, the rate at which banks are retiring LCs to importers is hovering between Rs236 to Rs242 and the rupee is between this threshold,” he said.

“Hence, we can conclude that the local currency is stabilising."

While Tariq saw little appreciation in the rupee in the short term, he predicted approval of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board for the next tranche worth $1.2 billion and the subsequent receipt by Pakistan “will surely improve sentiment in the currency market”.

Arif Habib Limited Head of Research Tahir Abbas told Business Recorder that the rupee has recovered primarily on the back of easing import payment pressure.

On Sunday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail highlighted that the government of Pakistan managed to shrink the import bill by $2.7 billion in July 2022.

This has helped steer a turnaround in sentiment at the foreign exchange market, say experts.

Abbas said oil imports fell because the country has ample stock in reserves, which has reduced pressure on the currency.

“Moreover, political and economic certainty is emerging in Pakistan which is also acting as a support."

The two-day recovery comes after the rupee registered its worst performance in July in over 50 years, depreciating 14.5% during the month.

The depreciation run came despite the IMF team reaching a staff-level agreement (SLA) with Pakistan authorities for the conclusion of the combined seventh and eighth reviews of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) on July 14.

