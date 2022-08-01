PM grieved over loss of lives in UAE floods

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his grief over the loss of precious lives including Pakistani nationals in the damages caused by floods in the United Arab Emirates.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister expressed his sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families.

“Grieved to learn about the loss of precious lives, including those of the Pakistani nationals, in the damage caused by floods in the United Arab Emirates. My most sincere sympathies & heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved families,” the prime minister posted.

The prime minister in a related tweet said that at this difficult time, Pakistan stood in solidarity with the people and government of the UAE.

He also directed the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi to extend full support to the affected families.

Foreign Office Spokesperson, in a separate press release, said that the government and people of Pakistan extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the UAE on the damage caused by heavy rains and floods in the Emirates, resulting in the loss of precious lives including five Pakistani nationals.

“We express our deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and pray for the speediest recovery of those injured. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the fraternal people and Government of the United Arab Emirates,” it was added.

The spokesperson further informed that the embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and the consulate general of Pakistan in Dubai were in contact with the UAE government and families of the affected Pakistani nationals.

The missions had been directed to closely coordinate with the local authorities to extend full support to Pakistani nationals affected during the floods.

According to media reports, the UAE recorded its highest amount of rainfall in 27 years last week, causing damages after flash floods hit its different parts. Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Fujairah, were the worst affected by floods that followed torrential rainfall.

According to UAE officials, a number of Asian expatriates were found dead following recent floods across the country.