Police bar visits to Hawkesbay as six youngsters drown

INP Updated August 1, 2022 07:37am

KARACHI: Karachi police have asked citizens to refrain from visiting Hawkesbay beach after at least six youngsters have drowned in multiple incidents despite a ban on swimming under Section 144.

The police have blocked all thoroughfares going towards Hawkesbay as the people engaged in heated argument with the authorities to allow them to visit the seaside.

“As per the directives of the Commissioner Karachi, a strict ban is being imposed on swimming in the sea under Section 144,” they said, adding that they could not allow families to go to the seaside.

They said that only those who are employed in the area are allowed to cross the police barricade. “The citizens should act responsibly and avoid coming to Hawkesbay beach,” the police said. It is pertinent to mention here that rescue workers have recovered the bodies of two boys who drowned at Hawksbay beach on Saturday, while four more reportedly drowned at Turtle Beach. According to the details, rescue workers have recovered the dead bodies of two young boys who drowned near the Sandspit area.

Karachi police Hawkesbay six youngsters drown Commissioner Karachi

