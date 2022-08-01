AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Envoy in US organises reception for VCs of Pakistani universities

Recorder Report Updated August 1, 2022 07:37am

HYDERABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has organised a reception in honour of the vice-chancellors (VCs) of various Pakistani universities, including Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam. All the guests also attended the luncheon, and held discussion on higher education matters in Pakistan.

Masood Khan welcomed all guests at Pakistan House, Washington DC, who expressed their views on academic matters in Pakistan and opportunities for Pakistani students to pursue higher education in other countries, including the United States. He expressed satisfaction with the positive role of the Higher Education Commission Islamabad and Provincial HECs for academic, research and appreciated the efforts and services of all the Vice Chancellors of the country.

Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, briefed the Pakistani ambassador about agricultural education, research, agribusiness, agri-tourism, indigenous crop seeds, and animal breeds, various innovations in agriculture technology and export opportunities in Sindh.

Dr Akbar Zaidi, Vice Chancellor IBA Karachi, Dr Mansoor Sarwar, Vice Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, Dr Aslam Chaudhry, Professor University of UTAH USA, Dr Shahnaz Urooj, Vice Chancellor Swabi University, Dr Sajida Noreen, Vice Chancellor Women University Quetta and Dr Abdul Rehman, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Balochistan University of Information and Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences and others participated in the luncheon and reception.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

United States Masood Khan Pakistan’s Ambassador VCs of Pakistani universities

Comments

1000 characters

Envoy in US organises reception for VCs of Pakistani universities

Petrol price cut by Rs3.05, diesel’s increased by Rs8.95

MoF, SBP highlight economic challenges

Rs20bn supplementary grant for PSO approved by ECC

Port Qasim coal-fired power plant: Chinese propose use of RMB

July collection up by Rs15bn

NJHP rehabilitation: Govt likely to set aside PPRA rules

Sindh CM approves two new desalination plants

PESCO abuses its dominant position: CCP

Stuck at ports: Clearance of containers still remains elusive

Umar assails govt over ‘highest-ever’ inflation

Read more stories