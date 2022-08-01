AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Garcia downs Bogdan for Poland WTA title

AFP Updated August 1, 2022 05:54am

WARSAW: Caroline Garcia won her second WTA title of the season Sunday as she defeated Romania’s Ana Bogdan 6-4, 6-1 in the final in Warsaw.

The Frenchwoman lifted her second trophy in little over a month having ended a three-year title drought at Bad Homburg in June.

Garcia, ranked 45th in the world, broke Bogdan five times to earn her ninth career title. She has now won 18 of her last 21 matches.

“It was a tough match, every final is always tricky,” said Garcia. “You know you’re at the last step and you want to make it happen, to hold the trophy in your hand.

“But that’s what both players want. Maybe today is an experience I had from the past finals, (they) helped me to manage my emotions a little bit better and be able to play my game, to be very aggressive and to know what I had to do.”

Former world number four Garcia had dropped to 79th in May, her lowest ranking since 2014.

Her title run in Warsaw included a victory over Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals that ended the French Open champion’s unbeaten season on clay.

Iga Swiatek Caroline Garcia French Open champion Poland WTA title

