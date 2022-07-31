PR clarifies no contract issued for upgrading ML-1

LAHORE: A senior officer of Pakistan Railways has said that neither any contract has been issued for the upgradation of ML-1 project nor any advertisement has been given by any firm on behalf of the PR administration.

It may be noted that a firm called BHWES, posing as a famous Chinese construction company, had uploaded an advertisement on social media regarding the recruitment of staff for the upgrading project of ML-1 and Havelian Dry Port.

A voice note was also uploaded on social media by the said company advising the general public to apply for jobs on the CPEC project. Regarding this advertisement, the CPEC and Pakistan Railways administration have clarified that they have neither advertised nor given contract for the project of upgradation of ML-1 and establishment of dry port near Havelian as this project has not started yet.

The Railways officer has said that any such advertisement is misleading and tantamount to cheating the public. The railway administration has requested the public not to consider the above advertisement as fact. He clarified that the CPEC administration does not issue any advertisement regarding ML-1 without the approval of the team leader.

