AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Laporta hopes Messi finishes career at Barcelona

AFP Updated July 29, 2022 05:25pm

MADRID: Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said that he hopes Lionel Messi will end his career “in a Barca shirt”.

Messi left the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain last summer, after 17 years in the Barcelona first team, as the Catalan giants struggled with financial problems.

But Laporta is hopeful that the 35-year-old will be able to return to Barca before he hangs up his boots.

“Messi’s time at Barca didn’t end as we all would’ve liked,” he told Spanish press during the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

“I believe that Barca have a moral debt towards Leo Messi. We would like the end of his career to come in a Barca shirt, being applauded at all the grounds, wherever he goes.”

Neymar says he wants to stay at PSG

Laporta clarified that “nothing has been discussed” with Messi, who has one season left on his PSG contract with an option for an extra year.

“It was a temporary end (to his Barca career) because I believe that we will make this wish a reality,” he added.

Messi scored only 11 goals in all competitions in his debut PSG campaign, the first time he had scored fewer than 30 in a season since 2007-08.

Barcelona Lionel Messi

Comments

1000 characters

Laporta hopes Messi finishes career at Barcelona

COAS Bajwa seeks US help for early loan disbursement from IMF: report

People to hear ‘good news’ on election soon, says Sheikh Rashid

Some Asia economies may need rapid rate hikes to cool inflation: IMF

China to resume visa issuance to Afghans, exempt Afghan imports from tax

Bilawal calls for enhanced cooperation with Afghanistan

Govt focused on attracting investment from US: Miftah

Indus Motor Company announces temporary shutdown of plant from Aug 1

Indian rupee touches 3-week high as dollar continues slide

Oil prices pushed up by low chances of OPEC+ supply boost

Saudi prince thanks Macron for ‘warm reception’ in Paris

Read more stories