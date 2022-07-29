Palm oil may test resistance at 4,085 ringgit

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance of 4,085 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 4,269 ringgit.

The rise from the July 14 low of 3,489 ringgit has extended, driven by a wave c, which is travelling towards 4,269 ringgit, as it is expected to be as long as the wave a.

The bullish divergence on the hourly RSI simply suggests a further gain.

The further the contract rises, the more convincing that the downtrend from 6,698 ringgit has reversed. A break below 3,937 ringgit could trigger a drop into 3,717-3,857 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, the downtrend is slowly but firmly turning around.

This could be due to the completion of a five-wave cycle from 6,698 ringgit.

The bullish divergence suggests a big potential for the upside.