AGL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
ANL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
AVN 78.97 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.69%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.49%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.75%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
GTECH 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
KEL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.83%)
MLCF 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
OGDC 80.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
PAEL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.72%)
TPL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
TPLP 17.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TREET 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.03%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.63%)
WAVES 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 3,985 Increased By 3.1 (0.08%)
BR30 14,653 Increased By 69.5 (0.48%)
KSE100 40,311 Increased By 34.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 15,317 Increased By 13.6 (0.09%)
Palm oil may test resistance at 4,085 ringgit

Reuters 29 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance of 4,085 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 4,269 ringgit.

The rise from the July 14 low of 3,489 ringgit has extended, driven by a wave c, which is travelling towards 4,269 ringgit, as it is expected to be as long as the wave a.

The bullish divergence on the hourly RSI simply suggests a further gain.

The further the contract rises, the more convincing that the downtrend from 6,698 ringgit has reversed. A break below 3,937 ringgit could trigger a drop into 3,717-3,857 ringgit range.

Palm oil may test resistance at 4,085 ringgit

On the daily chart, the downtrend is slowly but firmly turning around.

This could be due to the completion of a five-wave cycle from 6,698 ringgit.

The bullish divergence suggests a big potential for the upside.

