Palm oil may test resistance at 4,085 ringgit

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance of 4,085 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to 4,269 ringgit.

The contract managed to stabilize around a support at 3,717 ringgit.

The stabilization means a lot to bulls as it could be followed by a rise stronger than the one from the July 14 low of 3,489 ringgit.

The bullish divergence on the hourly RSI simply suggests a slim chance of the contract to revisit this low.

Palm oil futures reverse course to track US soy oil

The sideways moves over the past few days could be due to a slow reversal of the downtrend.

A break below 3,717 ringgit could trigger a shallow drop into 3,489-3,598 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, the downtrend seems to be slowly turning around.

This could be due to the completion of a five-wave cycle from 6,698 ringgit.

The bullish divergence guarantees a further gain.