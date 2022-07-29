IESCO chief to discuss complaints with consumers

ISLAMABAD: Chief Executive IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan will listen the power related issues and suggestions of IESCO customers of Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal Circles and surrounding areas on Friday, July 29, 2022 From 10:30 am to 12:30pm.

Distinguished customers can contact Facebook ID CEO-IESCO E-Kachery and phone number 051-9253105 for immediate redressal of their electricity related complaints as per given schedule. Consumers are requested to provide their name, contact number and electricity bill reference number when registering complaints.

