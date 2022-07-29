AGL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (16.77%)
LG polls: JI shows reservation over ballot papers, demands reprint

Recorder Report 29 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has expressed grave concerns over the security of ballot papers and demanded of the government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to reprint ballot papers for the upcoming local bodies polls.

The JI leader made the demand at a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, here on Thursday.

Citing the track record of past elections, he said that the security of ballot papers have been compromised so new ballot papers should be printed in colours different to the previous papers.

The JI leader also demanded of the ECP to hold local government elections right after Youm-e-Ashura.

On the occasion, he said that the JI has already issued a legal notice to the ECP over its false allegation against the JI in connection with delay in local bodies polls.

Talking about the post-rain situation in Karachi, he said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah along with few ministers pick some dry spots in the city to use for optics in support of his claims that rain water has been drained out.

“Set aside some random rickshaw as you won’t be able to bear with it, please come over with me in a Cultus car and I will show you what the actual situation is on the ground,” he offered to the chief minister.

