LIBOR interbank offered rates
29 Jul, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (July 28, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 1.56343 1.56914 1.57900 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 2.37229 2.21357 2.37229 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 2.80586 2.75900 2.80586 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 3.37071 3.33386 3.38129 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 3.81200 3.89300 3.97829 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
