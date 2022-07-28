AGL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (16.77%)
Google glitch shows 1 USD equal to PKR207.1, actual rate near 240 on July 28

BR Web Desk 28 Jul, 2022

Google Currency Converter experienced what should be described as a technical glitch on Thursday, as it displayed the incorrect value of the Pakistani rupee against the dollar on July 28, 2022.

The local currency closed near 240 on Thursday, another record low in the inter-bank market, as concerns over Pakistan's fragile economic situation persisted.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 239.94, a day-on-day fall of Rs3.92 or 1.63%, against the US dollar.

However, the Google Converter showed PKR at Rs207.10 against the US dollar, leaving people in disbelief.

The USD-PKR conversion at around 207 was last witnessed earlier this month. Since then, the local currency has depreciated by nearly 14%.

See rupee's performance since March 2022 here

Just last week, the rupee experienced its worst weekly fall in over two decades as it shed 8% of its value to the dollar in five sessions.

During this week, the rupee has fallen nearly 5% with one session still to go.

The pressure on the rupee stems from low foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP that have fallen under $9 billion.

The great fall continues: Rupee closes near 240 against US dollar

Pakistani Jul 28, 2022 11:11pm
Even google is mocking falling PKR :D
