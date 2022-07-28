AGL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (16.77%)
ANL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.67%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.46%)
EPCL 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.92%)
FCCL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
FLYNG 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
GGGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.38%)
GTECH 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.68%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.6%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 30.26 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.8%)
MLCF 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
OGDC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.13%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
PRL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.53%)
TREET 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (6.84%)
UNITY 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
WAVES 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 3,982 Increased By 39.8 (1.01%)
BR30 14,583 Increased By 96 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,277 Increased By 304 (0.76%)
KSE30 15,303 Increased By 144.9 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Relief and rescue efforts in Balochistan continue amid monsoon rains

  • 111 people have died while 6,077 homes have been destroyed
BR Web Desk 28 Jul, 2022

Destructive monsoon rains in Balochistan have left over 100 dead as the government and armed forces continue relief and rescue efforts.

In a press conference on Thursday, Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Azai Aqili said that 111 people have died as a result of devastating rains in the province.

“Rains have destroyed 6,077 houses and damaged over 10,000 homes,” he said, adding that “10 districts in Balochistan have been affected.

Rains keep pounding Balochistan areas; 105 dead, 1,000 displaced

Two army helicopters were flown from Karachi to Othal and Lasbela areas for rescue operations, revealed the Inter Services Public Relations, while sharing relief activities update being carried out in various parts off the country.

“The helicopters will shift stranded people to safer places and also transport necessary relief items,” it said.

The general officer commanding at Gwadar visited Othal area to oversee rescue and relief efforts, it said.

The senior local commander at Khuzdar will also visit flood affected areas of Khuzdar and surroundings.

Ground rescue and relief teams are busy in Othal, Jhal Magsi shifting people to safer places and providing food and water to residents. Doctors and paramedics are providing medical care to the affected people.

Central part of country receives five times more monsoon rains

In a tweet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan called upon the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to provide immediate flood relief to the people in affected areas of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that “climate change is an undeniable reality of our times and has serious consequences for developing countries like Pakistan.”

The government is aligning its development goals with climate change requirements, he said.

Talking about the damages caused by the rains on Wednesday, government of Balochistan spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said that due to recent floods in the province, over 5,000 livestock and houses were completely damaged, whereas partially loss occurred to over 7,000 houses.

2nd half of monsoon season likely to produce less rainfall

“Out of total 220 disconnected roads, around 185 have been restored while work on restoration of 34 is in progress,” she said. “Likewise, the rains also damaged 44 bridges out of which 38 have been restored.”

Different types of machinery including loaders, tractors, and excavators were deployed to carry out relief operations.

Pakistan ISPR Pakistan Army flash floods Balochistan government heavy rains

Comments

1000 characters

Relief and rescue efforts in Balochistan continue amid monsoon rains

PKR slide: govt feels so helpless because there’s IMF condition

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 1.5%

Oil extends gains as risk appetite improves, US inventories fall

Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for Covid-19: Bilawal

Pakistan's DealCart announces it has raised $4.5mn in pre-seed funding

Three foreign climbers feared dead on Pakistani peaks

Jayasuriya stars again as Sri Lanka thrash Pakistan to level Test series

PM promises swift completion of stalled Chinese projects

Five export-oriented sectors: PD seeks over Rs84bn to ensure power supply at concessionary rate

Read more stories