Relief and rescue efforts in Balochistan continue amid monsoon rains

Destructive monsoon rains in Balochistan have left over 100 dead as the government and armed forces continue relief and rescue efforts.

In a press conference on Thursday, Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Azai Aqili said that 111 people have died as a result of devastating rains in the province.

“Rains have destroyed 6,077 houses and damaged over 10,000 homes,” he said, adding that “10 districts in Balochistan have been affected.

Two army helicopters were flown from Karachi to Othal and Lasbela areas for rescue operations, revealed the Inter Services Public Relations, while sharing relief activities update being carried out in various parts off the country.

“The helicopters will shift stranded people to safer places and also transport necessary relief items,” it said.

The general officer commanding at Gwadar visited Othal area to oversee rescue and relief efforts, it said.

The senior local commander at Khuzdar will also visit flood affected areas of Khuzdar and surroundings.

Ground rescue and relief teams are busy in Othal, Jhal Magsi shifting people to safer places and providing food and water to residents. Doctors and paramedics are providing medical care to the affected people.

In a tweet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan called upon the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to provide immediate flood relief to the people in affected areas of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted that “climate change is an undeniable reality of our times and has serious consequences for developing countries like Pakistan.”

The government is aligning its development goals with climate change requirements, he said.

Talking about the damages caused by the rains on Wednesday, government of Balochistan spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said that due to recent floods in the province, over 5,000 livestock and houses were completely damaged, whereas partially loss occurred to over 7,000 houses.

“Out of total 220 disconnected roads, around 185 have been restored while work on restoration of 34 is in progress,” she said. “Likewise, the rains also damaged 44 bridges out of which 38 have been restored.”

Different types of machinery including loaders, tractors, and excavators were deployed to carry out relief operations.