AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
ANL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.08%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.91%)
EPCL 69.73 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (6.95%)
FCCL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
FLYNG 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
GGGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
GGL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.74%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (6.52%)
MLCF 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PAEL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
TPL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TREET 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
TRG 80.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
UNITY 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
WAVES 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 3,942 Increased By 11.5 (0.29%)
BR30 14,487 Increased By 51.5 (0.36%)
KSE100 39,973 Increased By 78.6 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,158 Increased By 27.1 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rains keep pounding Balochistan areas; 105 dead, 1,000 displaced

APP 28 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: At least 105 people died, 61 injured whereas over 1000 have been displaced due to torrential rains and flash floods in Balochistan, spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, she said due to recent floods in the province over 5000 livestock and houses were completely damaged, whereas partially loss occurred to over 7000 houses.

Out of total 220 disconnected roads, around 185 have been restored while work on restoration of 34 was in progress. Likewise, the rains also damaged 44 bridges out of which 38 were restored. Different types of machinery including loaders, tractors, and excavators were also deployed in the field to carry out relief operation in smooth way.

There was no loss occurred to major dams, however 1020 small dams were damaged on which rehabilitation work underway, she maintained.

Sharing details of relief measures taken by the Balochistan government, she said the provincial government continued relief operation in the rain-affected districts by utilizing all available resources.

Farah Shah praised the initiative of the provincial government and the Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for issuing compensation money to the families of the people who died due to heavy monsoon rains and floods. “The Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo released Rs. 92.4 million for the families of rain victims and deceased persons,” she said.

She noted that Kech, Turbat Lasbela and Jhal Magsi were the most affected areas. Roads were disconnected, however, after provision of helicopter by the Pakistan Army and the provincial government the relief operations were being carried out on war footing.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), district administration and other departments were pursuing the relief and rescue operations in the rain-affected areas to protect the life and property of the people in the current emergency situation, she added.

The Balochistan spokesperson categorically stated that the provincial government would not compromise on relief and rehabilitation of the catastrophe-stricken people.

“The government is trying its best to provide all possible relief to the rain-hit people by shifting them to safer places,” she said, adding the civil administration was making all out efforts to provide tents, ration and medical facilities to the affectees.

The National Highways Authority was also directed for immediate restoration and repair of the structures affected by the rains she maintained.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo flash floods Balochistan government Farah Azeem Shah

Comments

1000 characters

Rains keep pounding Balochistan areas; 105 dead, 1,000 displaced

Piqued by SC verdict, PM hits out at judiciary

Five export-oriented sectors: PD seeks over Rs84bn to ensure power supply at concessionary rate

Fed unveils 75-basis-point rate hike

PM promises swift completion of stalled Chinese projects

C/A posts over $17bn deficit in FY22

Cabinet approves Act: Foreign investment to be enhanced at G2G level

Import ban: Envoy conveys US businesses’ concerns to commerce minister

Imran orders restoration of health card, Ehsaas plan in Punjab

Judicial reforms: NA takes step to ‘protect’ powers of parliament

SOEs’ sell-off: Govt needs to come up with better law: Miftah

Read more stories