AGL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (16.77%)
ANL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.67%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.46%)
EPCL 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.92%)
FCCL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
FLYNG 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
GGGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.38%)
GTECH 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.68%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.6%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 30.26 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.8%)
MLCF 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
OGDC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.13%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
PRL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.53%)
TREET 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (6.84%)
UNITY 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
WAVES 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 3,982 Increased By 39.8 (1.01%)
BR30 14,583 Increased By 96 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,277 Increased By 304 (0.76%)
KSE30 15,303 Increased By 144.9 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Etihad Airways swings to first half operating profit of nearly $300mn

Reuters 28 Jul, 2022

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways swung to a core operating profit of $296 million in the first half of 2022 from a loss of $390 million a year earlier.

The emirate’s state carrier, which did not disclose net profit, said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $690 million in the first half from $6 million in the same period of 2021. Operating revenue rose to $2.29 billion from $1.23 billion.

“While ramping up our operations and recording a four-fold increase in passenger volumes, we kept a tight hold on our cost base,” Chief Financial Officer Adam Boukadida said in a statement.

“As a result, our operating costs only rose by 26% despite a 46% increase in deployed capacity.”

In face-off with Heathrow, Emirates airline refuses to cut capacity

The state carrier has posted six consecutive annual net losses, with accumulated losses of $7.8 billion from 2016 to last year.

It launched a five-year turnaround plan four years ago and said last year it was still targeting a return to profit in 2023.

Abu Dhabi Etihad Airways

Comments

1000 characters

Etihad Airways swings to first half operating profit of nearly $300mn

PKR slide: govt feels so helpless because there’s IMF condition

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 1.5%

Oil extends gains as risk appetite improves, US inventories fall

Relief and rescue efforts in Balochistan continue amid monsoon rains

Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for Covid-19: Bilawal

Pakistan's DealCart announces it has raised $4.5mn in pre-seed funding

Three foreign climbers feared dead on Pakistani peaks

Jayasuriya stars again as Sri Lanka thrash Pakistan to level Test series

PM promises swift completion of stalled Chinese projects

Five export-oriented sectors: PD seeks over Rs84bn to ensure power supply at concessionary rate

Read more stories