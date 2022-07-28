AGL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (10.76%)
UK stocks climb as markets cheer upbeat earnings, Fed comments

Reuters 28 Jul, 2022

Britain’s main equity indexes rose on Thursday, catching up with an overnight rally on Wall Street, while strong results from blue-chip companies Shell and Diageo added to the upbeat mood.

The main FTSE 100 index gained 0.2% to hit seven-week highs, while the domestically focussed midcap index added 0.7%.

Asian and European stocks markets echoed an upbeat sentiment on Wall Street on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected, but eased some concerns over the pace of rate hikes going forward.

Shares of Shell gained 0.9%, as the oil major reported a record quarterly profit of $11.5 billion, lifted by a tripling of refining profits and strong gas trading.

Johnnie Walker whisky maker Diageo climbed 1.1% after posting a 24% rise in full-year sales, as more people drank expensive spirits and bars reopened after pandemic lockdowns last year.

Lloyds, Reckitt drive gains in Britain’s FTSE 100

Global miner Anglo American jumped 3.4% despite reporting a 28% drop in first-half earnings.

Barclays slipped 0.9% after the lender’s first-half profit fell more than expected due to a 1.9-billion-pound ($2.31 billion) hit for regulatory misteps.

Online trading platform CMC Markets slumped 20.3% after the company forecast higher operating costs for fiscal year 2023 than previously estimated.

