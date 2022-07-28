AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
Pakistan

‘Justice’ real victim of SC’s judgement: Maryam

Recorder Report 28 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that ‘justice’ was the real victim of the Supreme Court’s decision to nullify the Punjab Deputy Speaker’s ruling regarding Hamza Shehbaz election as chief minister.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Maryam Nawaz said, “If a mistake is made then it is in favor of ‘Ladla’ and if the mistake is corrected, then it is also in favor of ‘Ladla’. How will you justify this naked injustice? This is also a judicial murder, but this time the victim is justice and justice! What have you done, Chief Justice Sahab,” Maryam asked.

Moreover, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar told media that the decision of the court reflects double standards of justice that will result in chaos and serious problem. Had a full court been constituted, the verdict would have been different, he said, adding: “This decision will lead to further anarchy and divide the nation. More than half of the people of Pakistan do not accept this.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Supreme Court Maryam Nawaz Hamza Shehbaz PMLN Attaullah Tarar

