PARTLY FACETIOUS: It’s not clear how long Shehbaz will stay in PM’s house

“I heard many a spouse of a national leader is out of the country these days.”

“Hey, stop referring to Zardari sahib as a spouse — Benazir Bhutto has been gone for almost 15 years and Zardari sahib, like it or not, has emerged as the undisputed leader of that party, and that party rules Sindh and has since 2008 and…”

“No I wasn’t referring to Zardari sahib.”

“Well, Kulsoom Nawaz is no more, Captain Safdar is here as he hasn’t received his monthly stipend from his wife’s family…”

“The stipend is not enough to get a ticket out of Pakistan…”

“Wise and it’s still not clear which one of Shehbaz Sharif’s known two wives will move to the Prime Minister’s House though given the state of the divisiveness in the country perhaps he should divide the PM House into two and put up a wall between…”

“Don’t be facetious, besides at this point it isn’t even clear how long Shehbaz Sharif will stay in the Prime Minister’s House.”

“Right and given that no one knows or has seen The Maulana’s wife, the cousins PML-Q have never in their decades long politics brought their wives in front of the camera that pretty much leaves only one…”

“Yep it does.”

“Could you please leave The Third Wife alone! The woman is a private citizen always has been and stop shaking your head, I acknowledge that she enjoyed a bit of protocol when The Khan was the Prime Minister but accompanied him only when The Khan visited Arab countries and…”

“Countries known to give expensive gifts…”

“And you have no details of those gifts — just an audio about a three karat diamond ring which has yet to be analysed forensically, besides it’s an alleged conversation between a father and daughter and The Third Wife is neither the father nor the daughter, besides she may well have wanted to purchase the ring instead of being given for services rendered and…”

“Speaking of protocol she is a disciple of Baba Farid and I remember one time when she went incognito to the shrine during The Khan’s premiership, she was dissatisfied with the performance of the managers of the shrine and I believe she did fire some and…”

“Incognito? I mean the woman is always draped in a black or white — it’s not quite a burka, more like an abayah…”

“It don’t matter if you are black or white.”

“Excuse me?”

“It’s a Michael Jackson song…”

“Oh dear, you get distracted so easily anyway an intelligence source told me that she was in Dubai and…”

“Hey her best friend is there, her sister is there, and…”

“Don’t say Zardari sahib is there, don’t say your intelligence source is there, don’t say…”

“Mum’s the word.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022