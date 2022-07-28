AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
Jul 28, 2022
Pakistan

Economic stability needed for development: governor

Recorder Report 28 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Wednesday that the dream of development cannot be materialized without bringing economic stability to the country.

He said this while talking to a delegation of businessmen associated with various industries led by Mian Saeed Derewale, here at Governor’s House on Wednesday. During the meeting, the delegation apprised the Governor about problems faced by them.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the attention of the PML-N leadership is focused on the improvement and development of the economy; despite all the difficulties, the government is trying to provide not only the basic needs of the people, but many steps are being taken to control inflation.

He said that entrepreneurs are playing an important role in the social and economic development of the country.

He assured that Governor House will always lend support in the welfare work of business community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PMLN Muhammad Balighur Rehman Mian Saeed Derewale

