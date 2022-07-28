AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
Advocate General of Punjab quits office

Recorder Report 28 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Advocate General of Punjab (AGP) Shahzad Shaukat on Wednesday resigned from his office due to change of government in the province. Assistant Advocate General Zahid Hussain Malik also resigned from his office and more law officers appointed by the previous government are likely to tender their resignations.

The provincial law department entrusted the look after charge of the Advocate General to Additional Advocate General Akhtar Javed till the appointment of a regular incumbent.

Shahzad Shaukat was appointed by the previous government led by then Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz. In his resignation addressed to the governor, Shahzad said, “It was great honour for me to have been appointed and to serve as AGP but considering the fact that new regime is in place, it is their prerogative to have advocate general of their choice.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

