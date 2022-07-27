AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
ANL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.08%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.91%)
EPCL 69.73 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (6.95%)
FCCL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
FLYNG 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
GGGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
GGL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.74%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (6.52%)
MLCF 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PAEL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
TPL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TREET 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
TRG 80.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
UNITY 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
WAVES 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 3,942 Increased By 11.5 (0.29%)
BR30 14,487 Increased By 51.5 (0.36%)
KSE100 39,973 Increased By 78.6 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,158 Increased By 27.1 (0.18%)
Indian shares rise as Bajaj Finance, L&T jump on strong results

Reuters 27 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rebounded on Wednesday after a shaky start to the week, closing 1% higher, as Bajaj Finance and engineering major Larsen & Toubro advanced on better-than-expected earnings, offsetting investor worries ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.96% higher at 16,641.8, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.99% to 55,816.32. The indexes have risen over 5% each so far this month as crude prices dropped, easing inflation fears.

The session started on a muted note, following IMF’s downgrade of India’s growth outlook and as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike rates by 75 basis points.

But a strong advance in European stock markets on a batch of strong results helped boost sentiment.

In Mumbai, non-bank lender Bajaj Finance climbed 2.1% to its highest in nearly three months after reporting a better-than-expected jump in quarterly profit.

Indian shares snap six-day rally as Reliance, autos drop

Enginering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro jumped 2.6% to its highest since mid-April after beating profit estimates.

Top carmaker Maruti Suzuki India advanced 1.6% after reporting a rise in profit.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Pharma index added 2.3% to register its best day since May 20, with Sun Pharma gaining 3%.

Food delivery firm Zomato, which crashed around 22% over the last two sessions, climbed 5.5%.

Department store Shoppers Stop gained 7.9% to its highest in nearly four years after returning to a profit in the June quarter.

Tata Motors closed 0.7% higher ahead of its quarterly results.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex Indian stocks

