Pakistan

Miftah, Bilawal discuss current situation

Press Release 27 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Finance Division, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Coordinator to the PM on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Foreign Secretary, Chairman FBR and senior officers of the Finance Division and the MoFA attended the meeting.

The Finance minister extended warm welcome to the Foreign minister. The Finance minister and the Foreign minister discussed the current political and economic situation of the country. Various financial issues related to Pakistan’s Missions abroad and Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also discussed during the meeting.

The Finance minister acknowledged the importance and contribution of foreign missions abroad and assured the Foreign minister to address their financial issues through appropriate procedures and directed the relevant authorities to expedite the process for resolution of these issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

