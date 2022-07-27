AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
ANL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
EPCL 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
FCCL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.61%)
GGGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
GGL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GTECH 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.59%)
MLCF 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.87%)
OGDC 80.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.64%)
PAEL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PIBTL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.8%)
TREET 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
TRG 80.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.46%)
UNITY 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.25%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,931 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 14,436 Increased By 44.8 (0.31%)
KSE100 39,894 Increased By 50 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,131 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Elon Musk asks judge to start Twitter trial on Oct 17

Reuters 27 Jul, 2022

WILMINGTON, Del: Elon Musk asked a judge to schedule a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17, not Oct. 10 as requested by Twitter Inc, to resolve his bid to walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire the social media platform, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

A lawyer for Musk, the world’s richest person, said he was writing to ask the judge to “break the impasse to allow things to move forward promptly.”

Twitter declined to comment.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, the chief judge on Delaware’s Court of Chancery, last week ordered an October trial, which promises to be one of the biggest Wall Street legal fights in years. However, she left it to the parties to work out the precise schedule.

Musk, who is the chief executive of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, had requested a February trial, which he said provided the time he needed for a thorough investigation of fake accounts on Twitter. He said the company misrepresented its user numbers and therefore breached the merger agreement, allowing him to walk away.

The company, which had requested a September trial, said the fake account issue was a distraction and deal terms require Musk to pay up.

The Musk letter also asked the judge to order Twitter to immediately produce what it called “core documents,” require Twitter to produce all raw data by Aug. 1 and require the company to produce documents within 18 days of a request.

Musk accused Twitter of refusing to immediately provide documents such as manuals and policies regarding active daily user calculations and artificial intelligence and “all items in the data room.”

Elon Musk Twitter Inc Twitter trial Delaware Court of Chancery

Comments

1000 characters

Elon Musk asks judge to start Twitter trial on Oct 17

Govt’s curious foray repulsed by pro-Elahi SC verdict

President administers oath to CM Elahi

PML-N censures SC verdict

Cabinet approves Rs3.50/unit hike in power tariff

Wapda for direct contracting to rehabilitate NJHEP

Power supply to export sectors at low rates: More funding contingent on IMF’s consent, ECC told

Bhayo made chairman of Privatisation Commission

PM seeks report on buffer stock of wheat

Mining sector likely to get status of industry

32 brigadiers promoted to rank of major general

Read more stories