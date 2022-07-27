AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
Pakistan

Iraqi Airways resumes operations in Pakistan

PPI 27 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Wardah International Service, the GSA of Iraqi Airways in Pakistan, has announced the resumption of Iraqi Airways’ scheduled services to Pakistan.

According to a statement, Basil Affendi, Chief Executive Wardah International Service in Karachi said, “We shall start our operations from Baghdad and Najaf to Karachi and Islamabad from the beginning of the next Islamic year i.e. first of Moharram.

“We will cater to the needs and wants of religious traffic and also promote tourism between Iraq and Pakistan,” he added.

Iraqi Airways appointed Wardah International Services (Pvt) Ltd as its GSA for Pakistan in July 2017. On January 28, 2018 its’ first inaugural flight landed at Karachi Airport.

Under the supervision and guidance of Basil Ahmed, Effendi Chief Executive, Iraqi Airways, has successfully operated its scheduled flights from Pakistan. The airline is to operate four weekly flights from Baghdad and Najaf to Karachi and two weekly flights from Baghdad and Najaf to Islamabad.

