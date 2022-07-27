Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 26, 2022). ==================================== BR...
27 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 26, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 39,894.05
High: 40,135.44
Low: 39,706.56
Net Change: 50.03
Volume (000): 69,038
Value (000): 3,329,486
Makt Cap (000) 1,580,243,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,248.51
NET CH (-) 72.23
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,719.59
NET CH (-) 4.68
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,182.20
NET CH (+) 20.2
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,337.04
NET CH (-) 28.33
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,753.12
NET CH (-) 20
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,315.66
NET CH (+) 13.55
------------------------------------
As on: 26-July-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments