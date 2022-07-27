KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 26, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 39,894.05 High: 40,135.44 Low: 39,706.56 Net Change: 50.03 Volume (000): 69,038 Value (000): 3,329,486 Makt Cap (000) 1,580,243,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,248.51 NET CH (-) 72.23 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,719.59 NET CH (-) 4.68 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,182.20 NET CH (+) 20.2 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,337.04 NET CH (-) 28.33 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,753.12 NET CH (-) 20 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,315.66 NET CH (+) 13.55 ------------------------------------ As on: 26-July-2022 ====================================

