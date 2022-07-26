AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
Life & Style

Actor Hira Mani draws social media criticism after posting comments about Dua Zehra

BR Life & Style 26 Jul, 2022
Photo: @hiramaniofficial
Photo: @hiramaniofficial

Actor Hira Mani made her opinion known in the gripping Dua Zehra case, but drew backlash with netizens coming down hard on the celebrity for her "irresponsible statement".

Mani posted a series of posts stating her support for Zehra and her "husband" Zaheer.

@hiramaniofficial
@hiramaniofficial

@hiramaniofficial
@hiramaniofficial

For those catching up, Dua Zehra went missing from her home in Karachi on April 16, allegedly kidnapped, which prompted an outcry on social media. She was found 10 days later in Okara, and released a video statement later that same day, announcing how she was not kidnapped and had married the Zaheer out of her own "free will."

On June 6, the SHC ordered an examination to determine Dua's age. She was also sent to a shelter home because she refused to meet her parents. On July 4, the medical board concluded that Dua was between 15 -16 years of age.

Police later informed the court that she in fact had been abducted from Karachi and shifted to Punjab.

Following this, Dua approached a Lahore court on July 19 requesting to be sent to a shelter, citing “constant threats” from her parents while also stating how she was “not on good terms” with Zaheer. The court accepted her application and she was moved to a child protection centre in Karachi.

On posting her comments, Twitter blew up with criticism.

"Beauty with no brain."

"Keep calm and stay silent"

"Nincompoop."

Advocates for a social media cleanse.

