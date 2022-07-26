AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
ANL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
AVN 73.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.02%)
EFERT 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
EPCL 64.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.08%)
FCCL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
GGGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
GGL 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
GTECH 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.05%)
MLCF 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
OGDC 80.33 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.98%)
PAEL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
TELE 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TPL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.86%)
TREET 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
TRG 80.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
UNITY 18.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.09%)
WAVES 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 3,933 Increased By 1.8 (0.04%)
BR30 14,463 Increased By 72.2 (0.5%)
KSE100 39,914 Increased By 69.7 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,143 Increased By 44.2 (0.29%)
Hong Kong start with gains

AFP 26 Jul, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened higher Tuesday, with market heavyweight Alibaba boosted by news it will seek a primary listing in the city, which would allow it to be traded by mainland investors.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.55 percent, or 113.74 points, to 20,676.88.

Hong Kong stocks finish lower

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.12 percent, or 3.80 points, to 3,254.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.08 percent, or 1.70 points, to 2,167.06.

Hong Kong stocks

