Markets
Hong Kong start with gains
26 Jul, 2022
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened higher Tuesday, with market heavyweight Alibaba boosted by news it will seek a primary listing in the city, which would allow it to be traded by mainland investors.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.55 percent, or 113.74 points, to 20,676.88.
The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.12 percent, or 3.80 points, to 3,254.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.08 percent, or 1.70 points, to 2,167.06.
Comments