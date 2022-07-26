Hong Kong start with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened higher Tuesday, with market heavyweight Alibaba boosted by news it will seek a primary listing in the city, which would allow it to be traded by mainland investors.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.55 percent, or 113.74 points, to 20,676.88.

Hong Kong stocks finish lower

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.12 percent, or 3.80 points, to 3,254.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.08 percent, or 1.70 points, to 2,167.06.