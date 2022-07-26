AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
ANL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
AVN 73.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.02%)
EFERT 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
EPCL 64.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.08%)
FCCL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
FFL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
GGGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
GGL 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
GTECH 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.23 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.05%)
MLCF 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
OGDC 80.33 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.98%)
PAEL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
TELE 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
TPL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.86%)
TREET 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
TRG 80.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
UNITY 18.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.09%)
WAVES 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 3,934 Increased By 2.4 (0.06%)
BR30 14,465 Increased By 74.3 (0.52%)
KSE100 39,914 Increased By 69.9 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,145 Increased By 46 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s Xi to hold talks with Indonesia’s Jokowi in rare visit

Reuters 26 Jul, 2022

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to hold in-person talks in Beijing with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Tuesday, in a rare visit to COVID-wary China by a foreign head of state.

The last time China hosted foreign leaders was at the start of the Winter Olympics in February, with Russian President Vladimir Putin among those who visited Beijing in a highly guarded bubble.

Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is widely known, is in Beijing this week at the invitation of Xi for what China said would be “an exchange of in-depth views”.

Jokowi, who arrived in Beijing late on Monday night, was also scheduled to meet with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Travel by foreign dignitaries to China has been exceedingly rare since the new coronavirus pandemic broke out over two years ago, with Chinese borders largely shut due to domestic COVID concerns.

Xi last travelled out of mainland China to Hong Kong on June 30 to mark 25 years since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule. Before that, Xi visited Myanmar in January 2020, his last official trip to a foreign country.

Indonesia, one of China’s biggest trading partners, is an important source of ferronickel, coal, copper and natural gas for the world’s second-largest economy. In the first half of 2022, Chinese imports from Indonesia, mostly commodities, surged 34.2% on year, the most after Russia.

As president of the G20 this year Jokowi has sought to mend rifts within the group exposed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Last month he met Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and took a message to President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Jokowi said Indonesia was willing to be a “communication bridge” between the two leaders. China, while not condemning its strategic partner Russia for the invasion, has repeatedly called for a cessation of hostilities and has offered to help promote peace talks.

China’s Xi offers Sri Lanka’s new president support amid crisis

Both Indonesia and Russia are part of the G20, with the former holding the group’s presidency this year.

Some G20 member states have threatened to boycott this year’s leaders summit, on the island of Bali on Nov. 15-16, if Putin attends. Earlier G20 meetings this year have focused on global food security and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

The war in Ukraine has caused major disruptions to global trade, with prices of grain and wheat soaring amid a blockade of Ukrainian seaports and sanctions on Russian commodities such as oil, gas and fertiliser.

China Vladimir Putin COVID19 President Xi Jinping Myanmar junta Winter Olympics Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Xi to hold talks with Indonesia’s Jokowi in rare visit

Punjab CM re-election: Supreme Court resumes hearing

Appointment of new SBP governor: six names under consideration

MPMG scheme: conditional lending allowed

Around $17bn foreign debt incurred in FY22

Oil rises for a second day on supply tightness concerns

Third party study likely: PQEPC willing to consider blended Thar coal for power generation

BoI takes firm step aimed at attracting investment

Economy: Miftah stays optimistic

Turmoil deepens as govt pits itself against SC

PTI slams govt’s boycott decision

Read more stories