JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday, tracking stronger rival vegetable oils, with the benchmark contract regaining some of the losses recorded in the previous three straight sessions.

Palm rebounds ahead of Malaysia export figures

The contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 4.69% to 3,817 ringgit ($857.17) per tonne during early trade, recouping some of the 7.4% drop it posted over the previous three days.