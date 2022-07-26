AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
ANL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
AVN 74.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.38%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
EFERT 86.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.14%)
EPCL 64.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.02%)
FFL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.26%)
GGGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
GGL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.87%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 27.25 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.13%)
MLCF 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
OGDC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.31%)
PAEL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 15.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
TPL 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.8%)
TREET 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
TRG 80.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.07%)
UNITY 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.15%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.46%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 3,933 Increased By 1.9 (0.05%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 77.3 (0.54%)
KSE100 39,913 Increased By 68.8 (0.17%)
KSE30 15,147 Increased By 48.1 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may rise into $99.15-$101.18 range

Reuters 26 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may break a resistance at $97.51 per barrel and rise into a range of $99.15 to $101.18, driven by a wave c.

This is the third wave of a three-wave cycle from the July 14 low of $90.56.

The sudden swing of the downtrend from $104.46 around a support of $93.84 suggests an extension of the uptrend from $90.56. It is not very clear yet how far the wave c could travel.

It may end below $104.46 or extend far above this level.

Support is at $95.87, a break below may trigger a drop into $90.56-$93.84 range.

US oil may revisit its July 14 low of $90.56

On the daily chart, the contract stabilized around a support at $94.98.

It may test a resistance at $100.46, a break above could lead to a gain to $104.90.

A further gain could confirm an inverted head-and-shoulders, which will suggest a target of $120.

US oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may rise into $99.15-$101.18 range

Punjab CM re-election: Supreme Court resumes hearing

Appointment of new SBP governor: six names under consideration

MPMG scheme: conditional lending allowed

Around $17bn foreign debt incurred in FY22

Oil rises for a second day on supply tightness concerns

Third party study likely: PQEPC willing to consider blended Thar coal for power generation

BoI takes firm step aimed at attracting investment

Economy: Miftah stays optimistic

Turmoil deepens as govt pits itself against SC

PTI slams govt’s boycott decision

Read more stories