AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
ANL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
AVN 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.23%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.02%)
EFERT 85.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.22%)
EPCL 64.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.07%)
FCCL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
FFL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.26%)
GGGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
GGL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
GTECH 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.66%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 26.95 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.97%)
MLCF 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
OGDC 80.01 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.58%)
PAEL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PRL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.54%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
TELE 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.03%)
TREET 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
TRG 80.02 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.42%)
UNITY 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.82%)
WAVES 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 3,928 Decreased By -3.6 (-0.09%)
BR30 14,435 Increased By 43.7 (0.3%)
KSE100 39,858 Increased By 14.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 15,121 Increased By 22 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Energy, miners lift Australian shares; Fed, inflation in focus

Reuters Updated 26 Jul, 2022

Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, supported by mining and energy stocks, even as investors remained cautious ahead of local inflation data and a likely sharp US interest rate hike. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3% at 6,807.30.

“The market is just treading water right now,” said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

Investor focus is on the US Federal Reserve meeting and Australia’s inflation data due on Wednesday.

Futures trade points to a 75 basis point (bp) Fed hike, with about 10% risk of a 100 bp hike, while traders expect a 50 bp hike in Australia next week with about a 20% chance of a 75 bp hike.

Smoling said it will be interesting to see the impact of a higher-than-expected rate hike on Australian banks.

“More rate hikes passed on by Australian banks will have a very big impact across the property sector, the retail sector and anything associated with that.”

Domestic miners rose 1.8% on the back of higher iron ore prices.

Sector majors BHP Group and Rio Tinto advanced 2.5% and 1.9%, respectively. Crude prices rose for a second day and lifted Australian energy stocks by 2.8% amid increasing concerns over tightening European supply after Russia cut gas supply through a major pipeline.

Woodside Energy Group rose 2.8% and Whitehaven Coal firmed 6.4%.

Gold stocks fell 1.9%, as bullion prices flitted in tight range after investors refrained from taking big bets on the yellow metal ahead of Fed’s rate decision. Shares of heavyweight Newcrest Mining dropped 3.1%.

Australian shares end subdued ahead of inflation data, Fed decision

Healthcare stocks slumped nearly 1% to extend losses to a third session.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 0.3% to end the session at 11,166.56.

Australia stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Energy, miners lift Australian shares; Fed, inflation in focus

Punjab CM re-election: counsel for PPP, Mazari decline to participate in SC hearing

Bangladesh seeks $4.5bn IMF loan as foreign reserves shrink

Appointment of new SBP governor: six names under consideration

Rain, thunderstorms likely to continue as PMD warns of urban flooding

Around $17bn foreign debt incurred in FY22

US and Taliban make progress on Afghan reserves, but big gaps remain

Oil rises for a second day on supply tightness concerns

MPMG scheme: conditional lending allowed

Five export-oriented sectors: ECC decides to increase RLNG rate to $9 per MMBTU

Third party study likely: PQEPC willing to consider blended Thar coal for power generation

Read more stories