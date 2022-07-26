AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
Pakistan

Met Office predicts more rains for Sindh today

Recorder Report 26 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: A strong monsoon system is still persisting over central and western Sindh, which may produce more rains across the province on Tuesday, the Met Office said on Monday.

Before moving to Balochistan coastal areas, the weather system is likely to pour rain-thunderstorms with a few heavy falls till today, July 26.

The rainy spell may continue in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore districts, and Karachi Division.

Heavy falls may generate urban flooding and water logging in low lying areas in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin,Tando M Khan, Nawabshah, Dadu, Jamshoro and Qambar Shahdadkot districts.

Persistent heavy spell over Khuzdar, Lasbela, Hub and along Kirthar Range may create pressure on Hub Dam. Similarly, Flash flooding in Dadu and Jamshoro districts is expected.

“All concerned authorities are requested to remain alert during the forecast period and take necessary actions,” the Met advised.

