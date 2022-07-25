AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
IK says will go to ‘any extent’ in order to expose ‘Sharif-Zardari nexus’

Zulfiqar Ahmad 25 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Reiterating his party’s call of early free and fair elections to steer the country out of the prevailing economic and political crisis, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that he would go to any extent to expose Sharif-Zardari nexus as the duo have brought the country to its knees - both politically and economically.

While chairing a meeting of party’s political committee at his Bani Gala residence which was attended by senior party leaders, he said that the ruling coalition has been exposed once again badly after people all over the country have rejected them.

“The Sharif-Zardari nexus has destroyed the country’s economy […] what they did in Punjab after PTI emerged victorious in by-elections is enough to expose their dirty politics, and the nation will thwart their conspiracies,” Khan as quoted as telling the meeting.

He said that there would be no compromise on safeguarding the mandates of the people as the mafias are bent upon stealing the mandate of the people.

Babar Awan, a senior PTI leader, also gave a detailed briefing to the committee about ongoing controversy over the election of chief minister Punjab’s election which took place on July 22.

PTI chief directed the party leadership that PML-N and PPP are in the habit of ruling the country through backdoor channels and briber, but this time around, they must be taught a lesson that the only way forward to come to power is through free and fair elections.

The committee discussed the political and legal situation emerged after the Punjab Chief Minister elections.

In the meeting, the matters pertaining to controversial election of Chief Minister Punjab, judicial matters and issues related to postponement of local body elections in Sindh were also discussed.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry warned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his diatribe against the judiciary.

He said that if the cleric thinks he can browbeat the state institutions, he is mistake, adding the JUI-F cleric had a graft case against him which he skipped through these tactics but thing will be tougher now.

Pakistan not far from 'Sri Lanka moment': Imran Khan

He continued that if the ruling PML-N has along history of attacking on the judiciary, and the way its leadership is running a malicious campaign against judiciary is pathetic.

He said that any attempt to defame the judiciary bwould not be tolerated, adding this is not the way that “you will attack the courts for not getting verdict in your favour”.

“The people [coalition government] are trying to create an anti-judiciary narrative as they’ve done nine press conferences since morning which is appalling,” he regretted.

He said that apex court summoned the controversial deputy speaker Punjab assembly to appear before the court but he skipped the hearing, which shows the imported regime is acting like “Sicilian Mafia”.

About ruling coalition’s demand for a full bench, he said that they want nothing but to drag the case as their sole purpose is to see Hamza as chief minister who was never elected through majority votes.

“Let me make it clear to the government that if you think you can drag it on [Hamza’s CM-ship], you are set to make yet another blunder,” he added.

In the same breath, he continued that “one could not agree more over the way 100 onion and 100 lashes proverb suites PML-N the best, as one brother is trying to do politics with his so-called anti-establishment narrative while the other dancing to its tune”.

“Who doesn’t know that the brother duo [Nawaz and Shebaz] are the product of establishment, but now they want to transfer their recently invented mixed pro and anti-establishment mantra to their kids, which is not going to work any longer,” he added.

