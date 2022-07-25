AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
Pakistan

PM felicitates newly elected PFUJ office-bearers

APP 25 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

Extending his felicitations to the newly elected members, the prime minister said that the election of Afzal Butt and Arshad Ansari as president and secretary general of PFUJ respectively reflected the confidence of the journalists’ community in their leadership, a press release of PM Office Media Wing said.

The prime minister said the government firmly believed in the constitutional freedom of media and expression and assured that they would ensure complete support in the provision of a professional environment for the journalists and media personnel and would assist in the resolution of their issues.

He also expressed the hope that the newly elected office bearers would play their full role in the resolution of the issues being faced by the media people and the journalists.

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister newly elected PFUJ office bearers PM Office Media Wing

