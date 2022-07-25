Prices of food items rise sharply in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Prices of daily use items like flour, pulses, cooking oil/ ghee, vegetables and fruits have sharply increased in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

The rate of an 80-kg bag of flour has increased at Rs8000/- while a 20-kg flour bag rate are also surged up at Rs1900/- and Rs2000-2200/- in the local market, the survey noted.

Citizens and tandoor owners have also expressed grave rising prices of flour in the market. However, the traders say the prices have gone up owing to ban on movement of flour from Punjab.

There is no respite for the inflation-hit consumers despite government claims, as prices of cooking oil/ ghee have remained on higher side.

The prices of food grains and pulses have touched a new peak, the survey witnessed. It noticed a good quality (sela) rice is being sold Rs250/- per kg while low –quality rice was available at Rs200-220/- per kg; dal mash was available at Rs320/- per kg, dal masoor at 280/- per kg, dal chilka (black) Rs300/- per kg, dal chilka (green) Rs200/- per kg, moonge at Rs200/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs180/- per kg, dal channa at Rs220/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs220/240 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs160-180/- per kilogramme, and moonge at Rs220-240/- per kg.

According to the survey, the vegetables are becoming costlier in the local market. A one-kilogram ginger is being sold at Rs350-400/-, while garlic at Rs250-300/- per kg.

Similarly, the onion is available at Rs 70-80/- per kg. Amid hot and humid weather, lemon prices have touched new heights, as being sold at Rs350/- per kg. A one-kilogram tomato is available at Rs60-70/- per kg, it noted.

Likewise, prices of other veggies have risen sharply in the local market. According to the survey, one-kilogram arvi is being sold at Rs120/- per kg, capsicum at Rs100-120/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs100/- per kg, cabbage at Rs90/- per kg, ladyfinger at Rs120/- per kg, kado (long gourd) at Rs100/- per kg, tori at Rs100/- per kg, karela (bitter gourd) at Rs70-80/- per kg, red coloured potatoes at Rs90-100 per kg while white-coloured potatoes at Rs70-80/- per kg.

Cucumber is being sold at Rs50-60/- per kg, green-chili at Rs120-150/- per kg, while spinach was available at Rs15-20 per bundle, bringjal at Rs60/- per kg, and tinda at Rs100/- per kg. Fresh milk is being sold at Rs170 per liter, while yogurt at Rs190 per kg in the local market. Sugar is being sold at Rs 100-105/- per kg in the local market, it added.

Fruit prices have also touched a new peak in the local market, the survey observed. Bananas are being sold at Rs 100-120/- per dozen, apricot at Rs200-300/- per kg, plums at Rs200-250 per kg, melons at Rs60-80/- per kg, watermelon at Rs80/- per kg, muskmelon at Rs 200-300/- per piece, cherry at Rs 400-500/- per kg, pomegranate at Rs 200-250/-, green-coloured mango at Rs150/- per kg and mangoes of other qualities Rs.200/- per kg.

The survey observed that prices of live chicken/ meat remained high in the local market, while despite hot and humid weather, a dozen of farm eggs were available at Rs190-200 in the local market, the survey observed.

Likewise, prices of dry-milk powder and packed milk have further increased in the open market. Prices of all brand and quality beverages have also surged up in the local market. Meanwhile, fresh milk and yogurt are also available at higher prices against the official fixed rates in the local market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022