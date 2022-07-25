AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
Jul 25, 2022
Pakistan

Ex-CM Raisani’s mother passes away

APP 25 Jul, 2022

QUETTA: Mother of Aslam Raisani, former CM Balochistan passed away on Sunday. Later, her funeral prayer was performed at Kanak Stadium of Mastung district and she was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard.

A large number of renowned politicians, bureaucrats and people of different schools of thought attended the last ritual.

She was wife of former federal minister and former governor of Balochistan, Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani, mother of former Chief Minister of Balochistan, Chief of Sarawan Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani, former senator Nawabzada Mir Haji Lashkari Raisani and late Nawabzada Mir Siraj Khan Raisani.

