KPFA seizes over 2500kg of substandard jaggery

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Sunday seized over 2500 kilogram of substandard jaggery during a raid near Shahalam Pul area of Peshawar here on Sunday. The authority sealed the fake production unit.

An official communiqué issued here stated that the action was taken on the directions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA), Shahrukh Ali khan.

According to the Food Safety Authority, the Unit was producing jaggery with use of sugar, substandard jaggery and non-food grade colours, instead of sugarcane.

The statement added the substandard jiggery from the unit used to be supplied to various parts of the city. During the raid over five kilogram of non-food grade color was also confiscated from the unit.

According to the Food Safety Authority officials the hygiene condition of the production unit was also found very deplorable. The statement added that KP FS&HFA is working round the clock to ensure safe and healthy food to the people and all those found in violation of Food Safety Authority Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be dealt with strictly.

According to the Food Safety Authority, the inspections of food outlets were also carried out in the rest of the province. In district Khyber a shop sealed over sale of substandard beverages and chips, while improvement notices were issued to a number of hotels.

